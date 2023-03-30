Financial Survey: Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) & The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)

Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Rating) and The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cyber Apps World and The RMR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyber Apps World N/A -289.95% -188.57% The RMR Group 3.58% 10.40% 6.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.6% of The RMR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Cyber Apps World shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.0% of The RMR Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyber Apps World N/A N/A -$1.50 million ($0.02) -3.00 The RMR Group $832.50 million 0.98 $34.00 million $1.95 13.23

This table compares Cyber Apps World and The RMR Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

The RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cyber Apps World. Cyber Apps World is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The RMR Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cyber Apps World and The RMR Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyber Apps World 0 0 0 0 N/A The RMR Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

The RMR Group has a consensus target price of $35.33, suggesting a potential upside of 36.95%. Given The RMR Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The RMR Group is more favorable than Cyber Apps World.

Risk & Volatility

Cyber Apps World has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The RMR Group has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The RMR Group beats Cyber Apps World on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyber Apps World

Cyber Apps World, Inc. is engaged in the business of consulting services in the retail specialty coffee industry. The firm also focuses on the development of mobile applications allowing users to save money on products and services with mobile coupons using desktops, mobile devices, and smartphones. The company was founded on July 15, 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to managed equity real estate investment trusts and operators. Its services include RMR Real Estate Services, Asset Management, Acquisitions Criteria, and Development. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

