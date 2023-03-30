First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $538.00 price target for the company.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $941.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $723.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $777.53. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $959.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. On average, analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 91.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 70 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $710.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,702.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $742,701.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,798 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,001,000 after purchasing an additional 126,483 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.