First Command Bank Has $251,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Command Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.13 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

