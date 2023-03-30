First Command Bank Sells 215 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First Command Bank cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in McKesson by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 86.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at $4,310,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $357.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $357.39 and its 200 day moving average is $365.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.69 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MCK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.30.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

