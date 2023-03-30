First Command Bank Sells 375 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Command Bank lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 30,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $185.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

