First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FQVLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.33.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance
FQVLF opened at $22.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $37.76.
About First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.