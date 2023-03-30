First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FQVLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.33.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

FQVLF opened at $22.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $37.76.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

