First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to C$23.00 at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.33.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 3.1 %

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $22.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

