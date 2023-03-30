Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.41. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.

Institutional Trading of Firsthand Technology Value Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

