Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,723,000 after buying an additional 3,333,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fiserv by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8,689.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,881 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $111.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,764,044 shares of company stock valued at $180,072,098 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

