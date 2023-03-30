Flexible Solutions International (FSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSI opened at $2.96 on Thursday. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flexible Solutions International news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 10,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $32,209.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,451,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,799,203.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Flexible Solutions International news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 10,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $32,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,451,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,799,203.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 17,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $55,329.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,487,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,092,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,714 shares of company stock valued at $195,917 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.