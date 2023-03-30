Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FHTX. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Performance

FHTX opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. Foghorn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 92.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 1,368.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

