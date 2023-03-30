Forge Global (FRGE) vs. Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) is one of 23 public companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Forge Global to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Forge Global has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forge Global’s rivals have a beta of 1.23, indicating that their average stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Forge Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Forge Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forge Global 0 4 2 0 2.33 Forge Global Competitors 144 897 1198 31 2.49

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Forge Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Forge Global presently has a consensus target price of $3.48, indicating a potential upside of 121.34%. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies have a potential upside of 31.29%. Given Forge Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Forge Global is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Forge Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forge Global -161.22% -26.59% -22.44% Forge Global Competitors 4.06% 20.37% 5.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forge Global and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Forge Global $69.38 million -$111.86 million -1.08 Forge Global Competitors $7.34 billion $656.15 million 31.11

Forge Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Forge Global. Forge Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Forge Global rivals beat Forge Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

