Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $76.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.97.

In other Formula One Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 7,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $540,346.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,276.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 50,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,220 and have sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,256,528. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

