Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Fortress Biotech Price Performance
FBIOP stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.50.
About Fortress Biotech
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIOP)
- Monster Beverage: Strong Earnings Forecast, Bullish Chart Pattern
- CloudFlare’s Chart Shows Bullish Moving-Average Crossover
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.