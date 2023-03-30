Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

FBIOP stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.50.

About Fortress Biotech

See Also

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

