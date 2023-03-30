Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Freehold Royalties Trading Up 1.7 %

TSE:FRU opened at C$14.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.10. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$11.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.69.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

