FY2027 Earnings Forecast for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Issued By HC Wainwright

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Leap Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Leap Therapeutics Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

