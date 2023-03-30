Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Oppenheimer

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Gamida Cell Price Performance

GMDA stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The company has a market cap of $57.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gamida Cell

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Gamida Cell by 539.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The firm offers Omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified nicotinamide-enabled natural killer cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

