Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.31.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $7.00 to $2.23 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.
Generation Bio Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $290.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.59.
About Generation Bio
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
