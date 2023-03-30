Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.31.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $7.00 to $2.23 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $290.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 5.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Generation Bio by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 86,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

