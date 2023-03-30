Gerald Harvey Buys 270,000 Shares of Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Stock

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN – Get Rating) insider Gerald Harvey acquired 270,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.71 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of A$1,000,890.00 ($667,260.00).

Gerald Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harvey Norman alerts:

On Monday, March 27th, Gerald Harvey bought 405,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.70 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of A$1,497,690.00 ($998,460.00).

On Friday, March 17th, Gerald Harvey bought 2,600,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.76 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of A$9,786,400.00 ($6,524,266.67).

On Tuesday, March 21st, Gerald Harvey bought 267,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.72 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of A$993,507.00 ($662,338.00).

On Monday, March 13th, Gerald Harvey bought 2,426,235 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.82 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of A$9,256,086.53 ($6,170,724.35).

On Wednesday, March 15th, Gerald Harvey bought 3,100,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.82 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of A$11,838,900.00 ($7,892,600.00).

On Tuesday, March 7th, Gerald Harvey purchased 1,090,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.85 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,193,230.00 ($2,795,486.67).

On Thursday, March 9th, Gerald Harvey purchased 620,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.86 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,393,820.00 ($1,595,880.00).

On Friday, March 3rd, Gerald Harvey purchased 1,865,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.75 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,990,020.00 ($4,660,013.33).

Harvey Norman Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.96.

About Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.