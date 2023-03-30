Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.61.

NYSE HD opened at $283.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.23. The company has a market capitalization of $287.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

