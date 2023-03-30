Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT) Announces Dividend of GBX 5

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Global Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of Global Opportunities Trust stock opened at GBX 322.90 ($3.97) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £94.35 million, a PE ratio of 1,004.69 and a beta of 0.50. Global Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 268 ($3.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 336 ($4.13). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 317.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 301.06.

About Global Opportunities Trust

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

