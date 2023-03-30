Global Opportunities Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:GOT)

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Global Opportunities Trust Price Performance

GOT stock opened at GBX 322.90 ($3.97) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 317.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 301.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.35 million, a PE ratio of 1,004.69 and a beta of 0.50. Global Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 268 ($3.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 336 ($4.13).

About Global Opportunities Trust

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

