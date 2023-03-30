Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $403.15 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05. The stock has a market cap of $303.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

