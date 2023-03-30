Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 51.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $226.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

