Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,371 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ECL opened at $162.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $185.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.52.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.63.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

