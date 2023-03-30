Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $485,000 Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 6.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.77.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

