Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $242.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $277.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.17 and a 200-day moving average of $240.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BDX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Stories

