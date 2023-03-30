Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,162 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.35. The company has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $47.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

