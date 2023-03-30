Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $96.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.12 and a 200-day moving average of $98.77. The company has a market cap of $176.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $144.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

