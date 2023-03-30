Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 371 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 20,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $117.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.87. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.05 and a 1-year high of $231.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Stories

