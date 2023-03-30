Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BR shares. TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

BR stock opened at $142.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.