Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 358.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.92.
Consolidated Edison Stock Performance
Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.
Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.
Consolidated Edison Company Profile
Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)
- Monster Beverage: Strong Earnings Forecast, Bullish Chart Pattern
- CloudFlare’s Chart Shows Bullish Moving-Average Crossover
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.