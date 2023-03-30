Grandfield & Dodd LLC Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,163 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,725 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,758,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

NYSE BA opened at $207.97 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.61 and a 200-day moving average of $180.64. The firm has a market cap of $124.61 billion, a PE ratio of -25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 142.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

