Grandfield & Dodd LLC Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 81,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.31. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. Citigroup lifted their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

