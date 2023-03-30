Grandfield & Dodd LLC Invests $258,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $104.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.18 and its 200 day moving average is $106.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.53.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

