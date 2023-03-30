Grandfield & Dodd LLC Invests $274,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Insider Activity

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $96.27 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.19.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

