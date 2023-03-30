Grandfield & Dodd LLC Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Shares of TXN opened at $181.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.82 and a 200 day moving average of $170.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

