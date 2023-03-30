Grandfield & Dodd LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $269.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $666.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.08, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.75 and its 200 day moving average is $174.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.87.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

