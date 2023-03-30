Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 991 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 23,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE OMC opened at $90.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.63. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.