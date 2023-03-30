Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,678 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 202.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.6 %

Citigroup stock opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 29.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

