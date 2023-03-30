Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,341 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ROST opened at $102.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.42.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.35.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.