Griffin Asset Management Inc. Invests $263,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $122.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.