Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OMAB has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $89.63 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.45 and a 200 day moving average of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.
