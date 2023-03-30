Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OMAB has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $89.63 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.45 and a 200 day moving average of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.