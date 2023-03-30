Guess”s (GES) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Small Cap Consu

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Small Cap Consu in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Guess”s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess’ in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guess’ in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE GES opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.87. Guess’ has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess’

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $817.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 33.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Guess’ will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GES. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Guess’ by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 44,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Guess’ by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guess’ by 10.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Guess’ by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Guess’ by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About Guess’

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.