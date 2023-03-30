Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Up 157.1% in March

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,698,600 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the February 28th total of 2,994,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,397.2 days.

Shares of Haidilao International stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. Haidilao International has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $3.26.

Separately, CLSA lowered Haidilao International from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It focuses on Chinese cuisine restaurant brand on hot pot cuisine. The company was founded by Li Hai Yan, Shi Yong Hong, Shu Ping and Zhang Young on July 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

