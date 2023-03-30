Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 372 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.9% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6,569.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,822,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 2,780,041 shares during the period. Abeille Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA now owns 79,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 20,981 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 77,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $101.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,865 shares of company stock worth $7,140,167 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.