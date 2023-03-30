Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Director Acquires $10,000,000.00 in Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) Director Ronald Hunt bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.57. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $5.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 220.41% and a negative return on equity of 198.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HARP shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

