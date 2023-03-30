Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $301.64 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total value of $271,357.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,254.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total value of $271,357.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,254.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,328 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,645. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

