Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,434 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $128.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.56 and a 200-day moving average of $123.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.07%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

