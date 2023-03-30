Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,570 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $214,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ED opened at $95.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.93 and a 200 day moving average of $92.68. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 69.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.